Santa gets down on floor, helps blind boy with autism meet him

WATAUGA, Tex. - One north Texas family says they have already captured the magic of Christmas. With only a very few words spoken, it was a moment in time that a boy and his mother won't soon forget.
Matthew Foster, 6, is blind and autistic. His mother, Misty Wolf, says when they went to visit Santa and she told him, "Santa put up his hand and said 'Say no more.'"
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 found alive inside West Virginia coal mine
- Teen says friend's brother raped her on couch next to his sleeping girlfriend
- Pittsburgh teacher sent to hospital after student shoves her into locker
- VIDEO: Fight club trainer accused of sexually assaulting teens
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Then Santa got down on the floor to let Matthew "see" Santa, in his own way. Wolf told KTVT, "Having him feel all over his coat, the fuzz and the felt, the hat and he even said 'Pull my beard. Is there anything else you want to feel?' And Matthew said, 'Your eyes that twinkle,' so he let him feel his eyes."
"He has never seen the world the way we have seen the world," Santa Claus said. "You relate to the child and what the child needs."
"It was definitely a moment when I was all teared up just to see him interact with something that's, you know Santa is the magic of Christmas," said Wolf. "This is what Christmas is about."
CNN/KTVT
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}