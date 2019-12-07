REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man who was shot after allegedly breaking into someone's home overnight was taken to the hospital for treatment, state police said.
Troopers were called about 8 p.m. to the home on National Pike where Adam Earl Morgan, 39, was shot after breaking in.
Morgan is also a suspect in two other burglaries on the same road on the same day, troopers said.
State police said the incident was still under investigation and they expect to file charges soon.
