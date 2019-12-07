"To honor a man who had zero regard for animals is unacceptable." A petition started at Change.org is seeking to keep former NFL quarterback, and Pittsburgh Steelers backup, from being honored at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl.
The creator, Joanna Lind, wrote that she "was absolutely disgusted" and asked the NFL to take "responsibility for the behavior of its current and former players."
Sports Illustrated reports Vick was chosen to serve as one of the Pro Bowl captains. He served 18 months in prison in 2007 when he was found guilty of running a dogfighting ring.
The 2020 Pro Bowl takes place Jan. 26 in Orlando at Camping World Stadium.
