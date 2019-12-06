0 Man's plan to meet 14-year-old boy for sex ends in shots fired, police chase through Robinson

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. - Police took a person into custody after there was a car chase along Route 22 in North Fayette.

According to the Attorney General's Office, undercover agents and local police had set Justin Torres up during a child predator investigation.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Police said Torres drove to a hotel near Settler's Ridge with the intent of having sex with an underage boy. Instead of a 14-year-old, undercover agents were waiting.

According to a police criminal complaint, Torres sent a message to the undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old on a social media platform. Pictures were exchanged and the time and place to meet in the parking lot of the hotel was set.

Police said Torres was behind the wheel of his car in the parking lot when officers tried to take him into custody. At that point, police said he put the car in reverse and used the car as a weapon -- narrowly missing an officer.

That's when a police officer opened fire into the windshield of Torres' car.

Torres then took off, leading police on a chase on Route 22 that ended near the Hankey Farms Exit, where he was taken into custody.

Channel 11 found out Torres, once in custody, told police he knew the child was 14-years-old and knew that sexual contact with someone that young was illegal.

When officers asked why he tried to run them down in his car, Torres allegedly said that he was afraid, panicked and tried to get away.

Torres is facing several counts of child sex crimes.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.