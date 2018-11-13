FBI launching investigation into violent bar brawl involving police, Pagans

PITTSBURGH - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is launching a federal investigation into a violent bar brawl involving undercover Pittsburgh detectives.
The four officers remain on duty.
The FBI won't comment on it, but told Channel 11 they are often called to look at potential civil rights violations.
