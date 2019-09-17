  • Fellow players, coaches react to arrest of Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez

    PITTSBURGH - "These allegations are very serious." 

    That was the sentiment from pirates Pitcher Chris Archer after he learned of the news that fellow teammate Felipe Vazquez had been arrested and charged with child sex crimes.

    "Right now, as far as we know, they're just allegations," Archer said. "There's not a whole lot that we can say. But I do have a 14-year old sister so it's something that hits home."

    "We talked about a lot of different emotions that were stirred up today in a lot of different places," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

    Hurdle said they talked at a team meeting about ways they can hold themselves to a high standard on and off the field.

    Vazquez was arrested in Pittsburgh on child pornography charges out of Florida. Authorities said Vazquez began a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl in August. After his arrest, additional charges were filed in Westmoreland County. 

