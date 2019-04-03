0 Fire breaks out twice in matter of hours at Butler County home

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Butler County family is cleaning up after a fire broke in their home twice in a matter of hours.

A fire broke out in an upstairs bathroom of the home on Ashton Court Tuesday night. Firefighters arrived at the home and put the fire out, but it rekindled early Wednesday morning and spread to the attic.

There was little damage visible from the outside, but the damage was much worse inside the home.

NEW: home in Buffalo Township damaged after flames broke out last night and rekindled this morning @wpxi pic.twitter.com/djkMptvKLf — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) April 3, 2019

Charred insulation and debris cover nearly every room of the home. Water is dripping down from the ceiling fans and lights.

WPXI’s Liz Kilmer is working to get an update from the fire department on what exactly started the fire for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

TRENDING NOW:

"It's just one of those situations where I just don't know how to react. It all happened too quick," resident Malique Nadzam said. "It was just a normal day. We were all going to wake up and go to work the next morning, but now that everything we've all worked for is seeping in debris and water, its like, 'What do we do at this point? Where do we go from here what do we try to save?'”

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

Nadzam’s brother went to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but was already out and working to salvage whatever possible.

The family said they are grateful no one was hurt.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.