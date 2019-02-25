Fire tears through recently renovated restaurant

VERSAILLES, Pa. - A fire tore through a restaurant in Versailles early Monday morning.
Firefighters were called shortly before 1 a.m. to Woody's Italian Restaurant on Walnut Street.
It took about 20 minutes for crews to bring the fire under control, but the damage is severe.
The restaurant was recently renovated, which made the fire that much more devastating for the owners.
“It really was a shock, and it’s so saddening because we have a lot of people who work for us, a lot of people who depend on us, and we've been a staple in the community for years and years and we have a great following,” co-owner Dan Antonelli said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
