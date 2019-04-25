NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Fire crews are working to put out a two-alarm house fire in North Braddock.
The fire started at a home on Grandview Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., dispatchers tell Channel 11.
Crews on the scene haven't said if anyone was injured or how the fire started.
