    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters are working to put out flames at a house fire in Ross Township. 

    Investigators said the fire started just before 7 a.m. Friday at a home on Peoples Road.

    Heavy smoke is pouring from home as firefighters try to get the fire under control. 

    There are no reports of any injuries. 

    WPXI's Mike Holden is on the way to the scene. Refresh WPXI.com for upates. 

