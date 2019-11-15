  • Firefighters called to house fire in Edgeworth

    EDGEWORTH, Pa. - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in Allegheny County.

    The fire started around 10 a.m. at a home along Way Hollow Road in Edgeworth.

    Fire crews on the scene haven’t said if anyone was hurt or what caused the fire.

