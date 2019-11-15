0 ‘You could've killed him': Players, analysts react after Steelers' Rudolph hit with helmet

PITTSBURGH - Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was clubbed in the head with his own helmet by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in the final seconds of Thursday night’s game, and reaction has been swift.

Immediately after the game, Rudolph himself called Garrett’s actions “cowardly,” adding “When did it cross the line? Maybe when he took my helmet off and used it as a weapon.”

Rudolph’s arms went up in disbelief as he was struck by the helmet, a move that started a brawl between players on both teams.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey jumped in to try to protect Rudolph and kicked Garrett in the head.

“You could've killed him. What if he hit him in the temple? Let's be serious,” Pouncey said of Garrett’s actions.

Former Steelers linebacker James Harrison called the hit an assault in a tweet.

That’s assault at the least... 6 months in jail on the street.. now add the weapon and that’s at least a year right?! — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) November 15, 2019

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said what Garrett did was inexcusable.

“This is a physical, violent game. There are moments, if you don't keep your cool, bad things can happen. He knows that. I said it to him on the field after -- it's inexcusable. He knows that.”

Garrett admitted he went too far, saying: “I made a mistake and I lost my cool and I regret it.”

