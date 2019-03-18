First day of spring: Dairy Queen, Rita's giving away freebies to celebrate

After what feels like a really long winter, it's time to celebrate with a sweet treat!
Dairy Queen and Rita's Italian Ice will be giving away freebies to celebrate the first day of spring on Wednesday.
Dairy Queen will be offering a free small DQ cone at participating locations.
The evidence is here: Free DQ Cones cause extreme happiness! Join the study on Free Cone Day, March 20th. #FreeConeDay pic.twitter.com/aIYNhddUhZ— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 18, 2019
Rita's Italian Ice will be kicking off spring with its annual free Italian ice giveaway from noon to 9 p.m. Guests will receive a free promotinal-size cup of Italian ice in the flavor of their choice.
