  • First day of spring: Dairy Queen, Rita's giving away freebies to celebrate

    After what feels like a really long winter, it's time to celebrate with a sweet treat!

    Dairy Queen and Rita's Italian Ice will be giving away freebies to celebrate the first day of spring on Wednesday. 

    Dairy Queen will be offering a free small DQ cone at participating locations.

    Rita's Italian Ice will be kicking off spring with its annual free Italian ice giveaway from noon to 9 p.m. Guests will receive  a free promotinal-size cup of Italian ice in the flavor of their choice.

     

