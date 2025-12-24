Man shot in home in Beechview, police searching for person of interest

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot inside a home in Beechview on Tuesday night.

Pittsburgh Police say emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Rockland Avenue at 9 p.m.

When officers and medics arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the buttocks inside a nearby home.

He was conscious and alert and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officers say witnesses saw an altercation happening inside the house before shots were fired. The suspected shooter was seen fleeing the scene.

Police say they are working to find a man identified as a person of interest. Charges are expected to be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

