DAWSON, Pa. - Firefighters were called Friday morning to battle an intense fire at a bar in Fayette County that destroyed everything but an American flag, officials said.
The fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. at Chubboy's, formerly Phil's Nite Club, on River Road in Dawson.
Flames ravaged the building as thick smoke billowed into the air.
“It was through the roof. It was a complete loss from the get-go. There was nothing we could do to save it. The only thing we managed to save was an American flag,” firefighter Steve Swiger said.
Crews from Fayette and Westmoreland counties responded to the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
