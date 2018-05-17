0 Flash flooding ravages South Hills, washes away roads

11:05 P.M. UPDATE: The Port Authority said the South Busway has reopened and the Blue Line is expected to be open for regular service in the morning.

Watch Channel 11 Morning News for continuing coverage of flooding damage across the South Hills and other parts of Allegheny County.

10:47 P.M. UPDATE: A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for a small part of southwestern Westmoreland County until 12:45 a.m.

10:44 P.M. UPDATE: Nearby citizens rescued a woman who became trapped in a rapidly flooding car in Bridgeville.

Crews from several area fire departments also helped the woman, whose car stalled in rising floodwaters on Baldwin Street near a railroad crossing. The Bridgeville fire chief told Channel 11 the water about a foot deep in the car.

One witness told Channel 11 water in the area was as high as a parking sign at one point.

10:28 P.M. UPDATE: The county reports there is heavy flooding and roadway damage on Killarney Drive in Castle Shannon. Pavement, curbs and gutters have washed away in many places and the debris piled onto the light-rail tracks at the Killarney station.

10:14 P.M. UPDATE: The Flash Flood Warning for Allegheny County has ended.

9:57 P.M. UPDATE: A large tree fell across West Liberty Avenue near the intersection with Curranhill Avenue on the border of Beechview and Brookline, knocking down power lines and cutting service to customers in both neighborhoods.

Part of the road has been closed.

BREAKING: Part of West Liberty ave. is closed. A tree is down, wires are down, power is out in certain parts. pic.twitter.com/5hj8oXiZmG — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 17, 2018

9:43 P.M. UPDATE: The southbound side of Route 51 in Baldwin and Whitehall has been reopened, the county reported. Mayview Road at Boyce Road in South Fayette has also reopened.

The county confirmed Glass Run Road has washed out at Cathell Street and will remain closed.

9:38 P.M. UPDATE: Some sections of Route 51 are being reopened, a police officer at Route 51 and Edgebrook Avenue in Bon Air tells Channel 11.

9:10 P.M. UPDATE: Channel 11 found a portion of Glass Run Road has collapsed into Glass Run.

We were headed to 51 when we saw this!!! Part of glassport run road collapsed into the creek! We called police! Avoid that area! pic.twitter.com/v8QYiK0awx — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 17, 2018

9 P.M. UPDATE: Allegheny County announced Route 51 is closed from the West End Bridge to the Whitehall/Baldwin borough line.

8:41 P.M. UPDATE : The South Busway is closed due to flooding, according to the Port Authority of Allegheny County.

Also, all rail traffic has been moved to the Red Line. The Blue Line is closed at Killarney because of flooding.

Here’s a bit of what our crews are dealing with tonight on the Blue Line. pic.twitter.com/rsromxTwnH — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) May 17, 2018

8:39 P.M. UPDATE: Emergency responders at Becks Run Road and Raven Street in Carrick were looking for a car that was reportedly underwater, but at depths of 12 feet, were unable to tell if it was there.

Becks Run Road and Raven in Carrick is closed due to flooding. #WPXI #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/9iphNxRlnM — Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) May 17, 2018

8:12 P.M. UPDATE: Dispatchers say a creek has overrun its banks in the 400 block of Lebanon Road in West Mifflin, near the Dairy Queen, and up to 8 feet of water is rushing down the hillside.

Here’s a view from my passenger seat! A family of 5 had to get out of their minivan because they were stuck on Mifflin road as it began to flood. pic.twitter.com/BlZ6411Xw7 — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 17, 2018

8:07 P.M. UPDATE: Flash flooding has caused a collapse in the 3500 block of Elm Street in Castle Shannon, and a landslide is starting.

Emergency responders are reporting similar issues on Provost Road in Whitehall.

Flooding has buckled roads in Baldwin. This is video from viewer Michelle Longo of Agnew Road and Middle Street:

7:51 P.M. UPDATE: Power has been knocked out to a portion of the Mexican War Streets neighborhood in Pittsburgh's North Side. Streetlights are out along a section of West North Avenue from Arch Street to Brighton Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: Widespread flash flooding is bringing parts of the South Hills to a complete halt on Wednesday night as homeowners rush to protect their homes from surging waters.

Outbound traffic on Route 51 from the West End Bridge is being rerouted after the road was shut down.

RELATED STORIES:

Route 88 and Becks Run Road are also flooding, with one car seen floating in several feet of water. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was inside.

Becks Run has been shut down at East Carson Street.

VIDEO: Whoa! Check this out!



This Carrick homeowner tells me he walked into 6 inches of water in his basement when he got home this evening. He’s now sweeping water out of his house. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/FQdYBZ2n4y — Marlisa Goldsmith (@WPXIMarlisa) May 17, 2018

Carrick homeowners are reporting flooding in their homes, and residents of Queensboro Avenue in Baldwin are scrambling to deal with rapidly rising waters.

