    General Mills is pulling some bags of flour from store shelves over E. coli concerns, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

    The company announced it was voluntarily recalling five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour.

    The recall only affects bags with a use by date of Sept. 6, 2020.

    According to officials with General Mills, the flour could potentially contain E. coli. The bacteria was discovered during sampling of the product.

    FDA officials said there have not been any reports of confirmed illnesses connected to the recall. 

