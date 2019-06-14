WASHINGTON - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced King Arthur Flour, Inc. is recalling over 14,000 cases of flour because of possible E. coli bacteria in the product.
The FDA said the bags being recalled are five pound Unbleached All-Purpose Flour from six specific lot codes and three Best Used by Dates:
- BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C
- BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B
- BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C
The FDA said if you have any of these bags of flour, throw them away or take them back to the store for credit or a refund.
Agency officials said E. coli can cause gastrointestional issues, and some people can develop a form of kidney failure that can lead to death.
