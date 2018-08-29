Fly infestation, mouse droppings cited in consumer alert for Southside restaurant

PITTSBURGH - A consumer alert issued for a BD's Mongolian Grill on Pittsburgh's Southside because of multiple food safety violations.
According to the online inspection report, some of the issues included a severe house fly and small fly infestation. The report said "swarms of flies were observed in the back kitchen area, bar, dish area."
Inspectors also saw mouse droppings too numerous to count in the dish room, food storage area, food prep area, customer areas, restrooms and closets, the report said. A dead, decaying mouse was found in a glue trap in a dry storage area.
Other problems included:
- Inadequate prevention of cross-contamination
- Inadequate cleaning and sanitizing of equipment and utensils
- Lack of certified food protection manager
- Unsafe practices in the cooling of food
- Unsafe cold holding of food that requires temperature control for safety
A manager for the restaurant declined to comment when contacted by Channel 11.
