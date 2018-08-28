  • Man who robbed local pizza shop quickly caught

    CANONSBURG, Pa. - A man who police said robbed a Washington County pizza shop was quickly arrested.

    The Little Caesar’s in Canonsburg was held up by a masked man with a gun Sunday night. He was caught on the train tracks nearby.

    According to officers, the clerk recognized the robber’s voice.

    He apologized for the robbery and blamed drugs, police said.

