CANONSBURG, Pa. - A man who police said robbed a Washington County pizza shop was quickly arrested.
The Little Caesar’s in Canonsburg was held up by a masked man with a gun Sunday night. He was caught on the train tracks nearby.
We stopped at the Canonsburg @littlecaesars today & a woman walked in the door and before ordering pizza said to the worker behind the counter, “are you okay?”— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) August 28, 2018
She didn’t even know who was held at gunpoint but said this is her community & she came to the store to show support.
According to officers, the clerk recognized the robber’s voice.
He apologized for the robbery and blamed drugs, police said.
Channel 11’s Cara Sapida spoke with customers and has their reaction on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
