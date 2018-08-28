  • Suspect in deadly North Shore stabbing could face death penalty

    PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County District Attorney has revealed that the suspect in a deadly stabbing on the North Shore could face the death penalty for the random attack.

    Joden Rocco, a self-professed white supremacist, is accused of killing Dulane Cameron outside of Tequila Cowboy two Sundays ago.

    Channel 11 asked District Attorney Stephen Zappala about all the videos and social media posts Channel 11 had received about Rocco.

    Zappala said police are looking at all of those and that could make this a death penalty case against Rocco.

    Rocco and Cameron got into a fight on the North Shore, when Rocco allegedly stabbed Cameron in front of a crowd of people.

    Several people did CPR and tried to save Cameron, but he died on the sidewalk.

    Shortly after the stabbing, social media videos and posts allegedly made by Rocco surfaced that showed him using racial slurs and espousing hatred for African-Americans and Jews.
     
    "Right now, he stands charged with the most serious crime on the books, criminal homicide," Zappala said. "We're looking at that as a potential indicator that it should be a death penalty case."
     
    Rocco will have his preliminary hearing in front of a judge later this week.
     
    We could find out then whether the district attorney has decided to seek the death penalty.

     
     

