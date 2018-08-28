Suspect in deadly North Shore stabbing could face death penalty

PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County District Attorney has revealed that the suspect in a deadly stabbing on the North Shore could face the death penalty for the random attack.
Joden Rocco, a self-professed white supremacist, is accused of killing Dulane Cameron outside of Tequila Cowboy two Sundays ago.
BREAKING: DA Zappala looking at possible death penalty case for Joden Rocco who’s accused of killing a black man at Tequila Cowboy. #WPXI— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) August 28, 2018
Channel 11 asked District Attorney Stephen Zappala about all the videos and social media posts Channel 11 had received about Rocco.
Zappala said police are looking at all of those and that could make this a death penalty case against Rocco.
Rocco and Cameron got into a fight on the North Shore, when Rocco allegedly stabbed Cameron in front of a crowd of people.
Several people did CPR and tried to save Cameron, but he died on the sidewalk.
TRENDING NOW:
- Airlines raise salaries, increase training opportunities to combat pilot shortage
- Baby 'graduates' from NICU after being born at 22 weeks
- 4 Ohio children missing, believed to be in danger
- VIDEO: Child abuse lawsuit -- believed first post-grand jury -- filed against Diocese
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}