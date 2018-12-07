For-profit college chain, including Pittsburgh campus, abruptly closes amid financial woes

PITTSBURGH - One of the nation's largest for-profit college chains, which includes a campus in Pittsburgh, is shutting down after falling into deep financial trouble.
The Alabama-based Education Corporation of America announced on its website Wednesday that all of its campuses are being “discontinued” immediately.
The company enrolled about 20,000 students across more than 70 campuses, including the Virginia College and Brightwood College chains.
Brightwood College has 26 campuses nationwide. Nearly 200 students are enrolled at its Pittsburgh campus, which is located downtown on Penn Avenue.
In legal documents from October, ECA said declining student enrollment had left it unable to make payments on its debt and rental fees. It faced eviction at several campuses.
But the U.S. Education Department criticized the sudden closure, saying the chain had options to help students find other schools before shutting down.
The company's website says it will provide more information to students on Dec. 17.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
