GREEN TREE, Pa. - A Green Tree police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for driving under the influence, the department’s police chief said Friday.
Officer Eric Diehl was involved in an off-duty crash and was arrested for DUI, Chief Colin Cleary said.
We're working to learn details of the crash and Diehl's arrest.
The incident is being investigated by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, according to Cleary.
Diehl is charged with DUI.
Diehl has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of both criminal and internal investigations, Cleary said.
