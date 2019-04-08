PITTSBURGH - As the president emeritus of Carnegie Mellon University, which he lead for nearly 17 years, Jared Cohon sees a major societal change on the way, spearheaded by his institution and a lack of discussion about the economic fallout he expects from it.
Speaking before a joint breakfast event of the Pittsburgh Airport Area Chamber of Commerce and the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce at the Club at Shadow Lakes, Cohon raise the subject of autonomous vehicles to the audience, expecting the adoption of the technology pioneered at Carnegie Mellon is all but a certainty.
Related Headlines
“Change is going to come,” he said. “Some day there will be autonomous vehicles on our roads, I have no doubt about that.”
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Auburn University gymnast breaks both legs during floor routine
- Car crashes 35 feet over hillside, slams into store
- WATCH: Yasiel Puig goes after Pirates players in bench-clearing brawl
- VIDEO: Ryan Shazier jumps into new level of physical rehab
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}