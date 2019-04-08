  • Former CMU president: autonomous vehicles will cost jobs, and no one is talking about it

    PITTSBURGH - As the president emeritus of Carnegie Mellon University, which he lead for nearly 17 years, Jared Cohon sees a major societal change on the way, spearheaded by his institution and a lack of discussion about the economic fallout he expects from it. 

    Speaking before a joint breakfast event of the Pittsburgh Airport Area Chamber of Commerce and the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce at the Club at Shadow Lakes, Cohon raise the subject of autonomous vehicles to the audience, expecting the adoption of the technology pioneered at Carnegie Mellon is all but a certainty.

    “Change is going to come,” he said. “Some day there will be autonomous vehicles on our roads, I have no doubt about that.”

