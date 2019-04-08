  • Car crashes 35 feet over hillside, slams into store

    SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A driver was flown to a hospital after her car crashed about 35 feet over a hillside Sunday night, slamming into a store in Shenango Township, police said.

    The car went over the hillside about 10:30 p.m., ending up on its roof and striking T & M Hardware & Rental in Lawrence Village Plaza on Ellwood Road.

    The woman who was driving the car was thrown from the vehicle, police said. She was flown to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

    The hardware store did not appear to sustain any significant damage.

