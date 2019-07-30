  • Former Pitt researcher convicted of poisoning, killing wife continues to fight conviction

    PITTSBURGH - A former University of Pittsburgh researcher convicted of poisoning his wife with cyanide and killing her is continuing to fight his conviction. 

    Robert Ferrante's attorney filed a petition for post conviction relief Monday in Common Pleas Court, according to court dockets. 

    The case got national attention.

    Investigators said Ferrante put cyanide in his wife's energy drink at their home in the Schenley Farms section of Pittsburgh. 

    Ferrante is serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the 2013 poisoning death of his wife, Dr. Autumn Klein. 

    He appealed his conviction to the Pennsylvania Superior Court in October 2017.  The court upheld his conviction. 

     

