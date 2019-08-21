ELIZABETH BOROUGH, Pa. - A former Elizabeth Borough police chief pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges related to stealing drugs from the police department’s evidence room.
Tim Butler pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, one count of possession and one count of obstructing the administration of law.
Butler was charged in 2018 for allegedly raiding the evidence room for heroin.
According to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, Butler confessed to a subordinate officer that he was addicted to heroin, and when asked if there was any missing evidence, replied that “it was all gone.”
As part of Butler’s plea, charges connected to the alleged theft of money from borough parking meters were withdrawn.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.
