Former police officer sentenced to 7 years probation for misusing donations

OIL CITY, Pa. - A former police officer convicted of stealing thousands of dollars he was supposed to give to fellow officers and the families of fallen officers will spend the next seven years on probation.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan has been investigating complaints against TJ Burke for months.
Burke traveled the country putting on fundraisers for police departments, but last year Oil City filed criminal charges against him and accused him of mishandling money that was raised during a charity 5K.
As 11 Investigates first reported, Burke and his company were also accused of not paying vendors.
