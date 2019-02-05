  • Former police officer sentenced to 7 years probation for misusing donations

    OIL CITY, Pa. - A former police officer convicted of stealing thousands of dollars he was supposed to give to fellow officers and the families of fallen officers will spend the next seven years on probation.

    Burke traveled the country putting on fundraisers for police departments, but last year Oil City filed criminal charges against him and accused him of mishandling money that was raised during a charity 5K.

    As 11 Investigates first reported, Burke and his company were also accused of not paying vendors.

