  Founder of Pa. cyber charter school sentenced in tax fraud, conspiracy case

    PITTSBURGH - The founder and former CEO of the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School was sentenced Tuesday in federal court.

    Nick Trombetta will go to prison for 20 months with three years of supervised release following incarceration.

    Trombetta faced up to five years in a federal prison.

    The sentencing comes nearly five years after the 62-year-old was indicted by a grand jury on 11 counts of tax fraud and conspiracy.

    He pleaded guilty in 2016 to conspiring to defraud the IRS.

