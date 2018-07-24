PITTSBURGH - The founder and former CEO of the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School was sentenced Tuesday in federal court.
Nick Trombetta will go to prison for 20 months with three years of supervised release following incarceration.
#BREAKING : Former Cyber Charter School CEO, Nick Trombetta, sentenced to prison for 20 months with three years of supervised release following incarceration. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/rUrejShRec— Marlisa Goldsmith (@WPXIMarlisa) July 24, 2018
Trombetta faced up to five years in a federal prison.
The sentencing comes nearly five years after the 62-year-old was indicted by a grand jury on 11 counts of tax fraud and conspiracy.
He pleaded guilty in 2016 to conspiring to defraud the IRS.
