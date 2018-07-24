WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A teen has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.
Brandon McFarland, 17, is charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and tampering with evidence.
Tyrelle Bowyer was found in an alley way in Wilkinsburg with a gunshot wound to the head.
Channel 11's Michele Newell is talking to the victim's mom for 11 at 11.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED: Mother of slain teen moved several times to get her kids away from violence
Bowyer's mom recently told Channel 11 she moved several times to get her children away from violent communities.
