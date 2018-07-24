  • Teen charged in connection to shooting death of 15-year-old boy

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A teen has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy

    Brandon McFarland, 17, is charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and tampering with evidence.

    Tyrelle Bowyer was found in an alley way in Wilkinsburg with a gunshot wound to the head. 

    He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Bowyer's mom recently told Channel 11 she moved several times to get her children away from violent communities.

