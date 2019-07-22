  • Water pours into garages and yards after pipe breaks

    Updated:

    FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - A water main break sent feet of water pouring into neighbors' garages and yards. 

    The rushing water buckled a portion of the road, too. 

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Some neighbors have totaled cars or can't get out of their driveways. 

    On 11 at 11, Amy Hudak speaks with neighbors about why they say nobody is being held responsible for what happened. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories