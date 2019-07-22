FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - A water main break sent feet of water pouring into neighbors' garages and yards.
The rushing water buckled a portion of the road, too.
Neighbors in Fox Chapel have quite a mess to clean up after last night’s water main break on Powers Run Road. Some can’t get out of their driveways and lost cars or had basements destroyed. The story at 11 on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/4uXyOesBQB— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 22, 2019
Some neighbors have totaled cars or can't get out of their driveways.
On 11 at 11, Amy Hudak speaks with neighbors about why they say nobody is being held responsible for what happened.
