FREEDOM, Pa. - A Beaver County man accused of raping an unconscious woman and taking naked pictures of her took the witness stand in his own defense.
Zachary Dinell, 25, told the jury during his testimony that he is guilty of a number of crimes, but not rape.
He admitted to taking 111 pictures and at least four videos of the unconscious woman.
The woman testified that she knew Dinell, and that while playing golf last June he forced a drink on her then, when she felt woozy, took her back to his house.
She told the court she remembered nothing between the drink and then waking up naked in his bed.
Police said following Dinell's arrest, they also discovered inappropriate photos of physically and mentally disabled residents at a facility where he worked.
