State police continue search for Westmoreland County woman last seen in 2018

State police in Greensburg continue their search for missing person Jessica Lynn Goldsworthy, who was last seen the evening of Nov. 16, 2018, in the Sutersville area of Westmoreland County.

Goldsworthy was seen with four male acquaintances. She hasn’t been active on Facebook and social media since Nov. 3, 2018, which family members said is unusual for her. Circumstances suggest foul play, state police say.

Goldsworthy is described as 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Her last known address is 534 Rothey Drive, Elizabeth. She frequented the Jeannette and Greensburg areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police Greensburg station at 724-832-3288 or 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers to PSP Tips could be eligible for a cash reward.

