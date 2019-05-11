Friends remembering tattoo artist shot, killed in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Close friends of a local tattoo artist who was shot and killed in Stowe Township are sharing more about the type of person he was.
Bryan Jackson, 31, had just finished giving a tattoo to a man, who then pulled out a gun and shot him, according to police.
Tonight on 11 at 11, more about the victim and how he is being remembered.
