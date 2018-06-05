  • Frontier announces new nonstop flights to West Coast

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Frontier Airlines has announced several new flights from Pittsburgh International Airport.

    Nonstop service will now be available to San Diego.

    Related Headlines

    Frontier is also extending seasonal services to Orlando from Pittsburgh.

    The flights to San Diego begin in August.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Frontier announces new nonstop flights to West Coast

  • Headline Goes Here

    Voodoo Brewery opens 'pop-up pub' at Pittsburgh International Airport

  • Headline Goes Here

    More non-stop international options for your summer vacation