Frontier announces new nonstop flights to West Coast

PITTSBURGH - Frontier Airlines has announced several new flights from Pittsburgh International Airport.
Nonstop service will now be available to San Diego.
Frontier is also extending seasonal services to Orlando from Pittsburgh.
The flights to San Diego begin in August.
