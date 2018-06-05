0 Search for 7-month-old abducted by sex offender expands to NC

The FBI has joined the search for a 7-month-old girl who police believe is in “extreme danger” after being abducted by her father.

Police have been searching for Emma Grace Kennedy after they said her father, Carl Kennedy, took the child at knifepoint from her mother at a gas station in Danville, Virginia on Sunday night.

An Amber Alert was issued following the abduction and that search has extended to the Durham area. Police there said they received a call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday from someone who said a man tried to sell them a baby.

Investigators said the description of the man trying to sell the baby did not completely match that of Carl Kennedy though, and Danville police said the alleged attempted sale of the child was not a credible lead in the search for Emma.

UPDATE: Police now say the new tip out of Durham about someone trying to sell a baby is NOT related to the Amber Alert. https://t.co/sVOPpX3MOy — Brittney Johnson (@BrittneyWSOC9) June 5, 2018

Police also received a tip that Carl Kennedy was spotted in Seven Springs, east of Fayetteville. Investigators believe he could be headed to Oak Island.

Emma Grace Kennedy has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg, with a matching headband.

Emma has a small scar on her left cheek.

Investigators said 51-year-old Carl Kennedy has several tattoos: a skull on his left forearm, a wizard on his upper left arm, a skull with a bandana over its mouth on his right forearm and a pit bull with “American bulldog” written under it on his upper right arm.

He also has an eye tattoo on the back of his right hand and has a pierced left ear.

He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, gray shorts, and black and white Sketchers.

Police said he was last seen driving a gold Suzuki sedan with North Carolina tags EKZ-509. There is front-end damage on the left side.

There's also an emblem on the vehicle that says, "Johnny's Auto Sales."

AMBER ALERT: Sex offender abducts 7-month-old daughter from gas station, police sayhttps://t.co/ZodjjYxWET pic.twitter.com/TOmpR1kz8R — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) June 4, 2018

Emma's mother, Kristen Murphy, said she's worried about what might happen to her daughter.

"He has nothing left to lose now,” she said. “I feel like he would hurt Emma."

According to authorities, Carl Kennedy was armed with a knife when he assaulted the infant's mother at a Kwik Stop gas station and took the girl.

Police said Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina and is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.

North Carolina incarceration records show Kennedy was convicted in 2014 on a felony charge of strangulation and a charge of misdemeanor sexual battery. Sexual battery means he engaged in sexual contact with someone against his or her will or with someone who was mentally disabled or physically incapacitated, according to the state's criminal code.

He was required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Assistant Chief Mark Lineberry of the Asheboro Police Department told The Courier-Tribune that the charges stemmed from a report by a woman that Kennedy assaulted her at a home.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510 or 911.

