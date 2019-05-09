  • Everything you need to know before Garth Brooks rocks Heinz Field

    PITTSBURGH - Heading out to see Garth Brooks May 18? Channel 11 has everything you need to know before he hits the stage.

    Bag Policy

    • Only clear bags that are plastic, vinyl or PVC and are 12”x6”x12” or smaller will be allowed inside
    • Women’s clutches 4.5”x 6.5” with or without a strap are allowed in

    Click here for more on the stadium’s bag policy

    Floor Entrance

    • People with floor tickets will have to enter through Gate 6 on Reedsdale Street.
    • You’ll get a wristband at that gate
    • Arrive early and allow extra time to get through security

    Mobile Tickets

    • Double check and download the ticket to your smartphone
    • This is the quickest way to get in with a mobile ticket

    Click here for more information on mobile tickets.

    Will Call

    • Photo ID is required when picking up will call tickets
    • Ticket office opens at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18

    Parking

    • Parking can be purchased through Parking Panda at Heinz Field
    • Fans can also park downtown and ride the T for free to Heinz Field

    Trisha’s Tailgate

    • The outdoor pre-party will start at 3 p.m. in the VIP Party Tents
    • Tents will be located outside Gate A East
    • Admission includes 2 drink vouchers per person and unlimited tailgate bites

    Click here for more on getting tickets to Trisha’s Tailgate

    Smoking

    • Heinz Field is a smoke-free facility
    • There are NO smoking areas inside the stadium
    • Re-entry is not allowed

    Security

    • No weapons of any kind allowed inside Heinz Field
    • Includes pocket knives and keychain pepper spray
    • Large belt buckles will need to be removed during security screening

    Click here for more on what is not allowed inside

    Directions

    • Heinz Field has partnered with Waze app for directions
    • Map will be updated with road closures and traffic issues
    • Can also call Traffic Hotline at 412-697-7599

    Click here for more on getting to your parking spot

    Are you ready to rock? Click here for more information from Heinz Field before the big show.
     

