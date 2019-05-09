PITTSBURGH - Heading out to see Garth Brooks May 18? Channel 11 has everything you need to know before he hits the stage.
Bag Policy
- Only clear bags that are plastic, vinyl or PVC and are 12”x6”x12” or smaller will be allowed inside
- Women’s clutches 4.5”x 6.5” with or without a strap are allowed in
Floor Entrance
- People with floor tickets will have to enter through Gate 6 on Reedsdale Street.
- You’ll get a wristband at that gate
- Arrive early and allow extra time to get through security
Mobile Tickets
- Double check and download the ticket to your smartphone
- This is the quickest way to get in with a mobile ticket
Will Call
- Photo ID is required when picking up will call tickets
- Ticket office opens at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18
Parking
- Parking can be purchased through Parking Panda at Heinz Field
- Fans can also park downtown and ride the T for free to Heinz Field
Trisha’s Tailgate
- The outdoor pre-party will start at 3 p.m. in the VIP Party Tents
- Tents will be located outside Gate A East
- Admission includes 2 drink vouchers per person and unlimited tailgate bites
Smoking
- Heinz Field is a smoke-free facility
- There are NO smoking areas inside the stadium
- Re-entry is not allowed
Security
- No weapons of any kind allowed inside Heinz Field
- Includes pocket knives and keychain pepper spray
- Large belt buckles will need to be removed during security screening
Directions
- Heinz Field has partnered with Waze app for directions
- Map will be updated with road closures and traffic issues
- Can also call Traffic Hotline at 412-697-7599
