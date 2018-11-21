  • Giant balloons may be grounded during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade due to wind

    By: NBC

    NEW YORK CITY - When the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade marches through New York City on Thanksgiving, there’s a chance that the famous balloons won’t be included.

    Frigid temperatures and high winds are threatening the balloons.

    Macy’s employees and parade organizers are making preparations in hopes of avoiding mistakes of holidays past.

    In 1997, strong winds blew a Cat in the Hat balloon into a street lamp. Debris from that lamp struck a young woman, putting her in a coma for three weeks.

    In 2005, a similar incident occurred, when a giant M&M-themed balloon struck a pole in times square, injuring two.

    Macy's issued a statement saying, "in the morning, just prior to the start of the event, the MYPD and Macy's will make a final determination on the flight of the giant balloons, based on the current weather data available from the parade route and a number of additional sources."

    You can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Channel 11 at 9 a.m. Thursday.
     

     
     

