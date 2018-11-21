PITTSBURGH - A Mt. Washington woman has been missing for more than a week after she disappeared while vacationing in Mexico.
According to online reports from Riviera-Maya-News.com, the Caley Manning was reported missing last week in Isla Mujeres.
Multiple agencies have searched for Manning after several witnesses say they saw a woman go into the water at a seawall near a hotel.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is speaking with Manning’s boyfriend tonight about what he thinks happened to her, for 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- North Hills gym teacher accused of inappropriate contact with elementary student
- CDC warns consumers to avoid eating any romaine lettuce amid E. coli outbreak
- Elevator falls 84 floors after cable breaks in Chicago skyscraper
- VIDEO: Three major retailers announce new gift card restrictions to prevent scams
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}