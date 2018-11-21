  • Local woman goes missing while vacationing in Mexico

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Mt. Washington woman has been missing for more than a week after she disappeared while vacationing in Mexico.

    According to online reports from Riviera-Maya-News.com, the Caley Manning was reported missing last week in Isla Mujeres.

    Multiple agencies have searched for Manning after several witnesses say they saw a woman go into the water at a seawall near a hotel.

    Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is speaking with Manning’s boyfriend tonight about what he thinks happened to her, for 11 at 11.

