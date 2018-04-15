  • Giant Eagle voluntarily recalls items prepared with romaine lettuce

    Updated:

    Giant Eagle is recalling several items sold in their stores prepared with romaine lettuce.

    This includedsMarket District and GetGo locations across Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

    The recall is in response the recent E.Coli outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention linked to store-bought romaine lettuce from a growing area in Yuma, Arizona that sickened 35 people in 11 states, the agency reported.

    Giant Eagle said the voluntary recall is out of an "abundance of caution" and there have been no reported illnesses reported among customers. 

    The ready-to-eat products were packaged from April 9 to 13 and were sold in clear plastic containers.

    The following list includes the item, package size and UPC code:

    • Great to go chicken Caesar salad    11.8 oz.    81571201542
    • Great to go chicken bacon Cobb salad    11.5 oz.    81571201541
    • Great to go chef salad    10.3 oz.    81571201545
    • Great to go garden chicken salad    10.7 oz.    81571201543
    • Great to go garden salad with balsamic    6 oz.    81571201504
    • Great to go garden salad    1 each    81571201533
    • Giant Eagle chicken Caesar salad    9.03 oz.    27746100000
    • Giant Eagle Greek salad    8.87 oz.    26746100000
    • Giant Eagle garden medley salad    10.32 oz.    20746100000
    • Giant Eagle strawberry salad with candied pecans    11.2 oz.    22657600000
    • Giant Eagle grilled chicken salad    10.97 oz.    21746100000
    • Giant Eagle Cobb salad    12.74 oz.    24746100000
    • Giant Eagle buffalo chicken salad    11.94 oz.    26681100000
    • Giant Eagle Italian style salad    10.97 oz.    23746100000
    • Giant Eagle chef salad    11.45 oz.    25746100000
    • Large Giant Eagle Caesar salad from catering    1 each    25684200000
    • Small Giant Eagle Caesar salad from catering    1 each    24684200000
    • Large giant eagle garden salad from catering    1 each    23684300000
    • Small giant eagle garden salad from catering    1 each    22684300000
    • Market District Caesar salad    1 oz.    27593400000
    • Market District grab and go grilled chicken Caesar salad    14 oz.    28593400000
    • Market District Greek salad    17 oz.    24593500000
    • Market District grab and go garden salad with balsamic    13 oz.    21593500000
    • Market District grab and go garden salad with ranch    13 oz.    20593500000
    • Market District grab and go grilled chicken salad with balsamic    17 oz.    23593500000
    • Market District grab and go grilled chicken garden salad w ranch    17 oz.    22593500000
    • Market District grab and go grilled chicken Cobb salad    16 oz.    29593400000
    • Market District chicken salad with candied walnuts and grapes    14 oz.    27681200000
    • Giant Eagle Caesar salad with creamy Caesar dressing    29.6 oz.    21757300000
    • Giant Eagle Italian style salad with Italian dressing    26.56 oz.    21657600000
    • Giant Eagle garden salad with ranch dressing    28.16 oz.    25657600000
    • Market District sandwich boxed lunch    1 each    23657300000
    • Market District salad boxed lunch    1 each    24657300000
    • Giant Eagle buffalo chicken wrap with ranch     9.9 oz    25092800000
    • Market District combo boxed lunch    1 each    25657300000
    • Giant Eagle buffalo chicken wrap    9.92 oz.    25681100000
    • Market District big box lunch    1 each    26657300000

    Giant eagle said customers who purchased any of the products should dispose them or return them to their local Giant Eagle or Market District.

    For additional information, visit GiantEagle.com/Product-Recall or contact Giant Eagle customer care at 1-800-553-2324 or GiantEagle.com/contact

     
     

