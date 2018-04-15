Giant Eagle is recalling several items sold in their stores prepared with romaine lettuce.
This includedsMarket District and GetGo locations across Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.
The recall is in response the recent E.Coli outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention linked to store-bought romaine lettuce from a growing area in Yuma, Arizona that sickened 35 people in 11 states, the agency reported.
Giant Eagle said the voluntary recall is out of an "abundance of caution" and there have been no reported illnesses reported among customers.
The ready-to-eat products were packaged from April 9 to 13 and were sold in clear plastic containers.
The following list includes the item, package size and UPC code:
- Great to go chicken Caesar salad 11.8 oz. 81571201542
- Great to go chicken bacon Cobb salad 11.5 oz. 81571201541
- Great to go chef salad 10.3 oz. 81571201545
- Great to go garden chicken salad 10.7 oz. 81571201543
- Great to go garden salad with balsamic 6 oz. 81571201504
- Great to go garden salad 1 each 81571201533
- Giant Eagle chicken Caesar salad 9.03 oz. 27746100000
- Giant Eagle Greek salad 8.87 oz. 26746100000
- Giant Eagle garden medley salad 10.32 oz. 20746100000
- Giant Eagle strawberry salad with candied pecans 11.2 oz. 22657600000
- Giant Eagle grilled chicken salad 10.97 oz. 21746100000
- Giant Eagle Cobb salad 12.74 oz. 24746100000
- Giant Eagle buffalo chicken salad 11.94 oz. 26681100000
- Giant Eagle Italian style salad 10.97 oz. 23746100000
- Giant Eagle chef salad 11.45 oz. 25746100000
- Large Giant Eagle Caesar salad from catering 1 each 25684200000
- Small Giant Eagle Caesar salad from catering 1 each 24684200000
- Large giant eagle garden salad from catering 1 each 23684300000
- Small giant eagle garden salad from catering 1 each 22684300000
- Market District Caesar salad 1 oz. 27593400000
- Market District grab and go grilled chicken Caesar salad 14 oz. 28593400000
- Market District Greek salad 17 oz. 24593500000
- Market District grab and go garden salad with balsamic 13 oz. 21593500000
- Market District grab and go garden salad with ranch 13 oz. 20593500000
- Market District grab and go grilled chicken salad with balsamic 17 oz. 23593500000
- Market District grab and go grilled chicken garden salad w ranch 17 oz. 22593500000
- Market District grab and go grilled chicken Cobb salad 16 oz. 29593400000
- Market District chicken salad with candied walnuts and grapes 14 oz. 27681200000
- Giant Eagle Caesar salad with creamy Caesar dressing 29.6 oz. 21757300000
- Giant Eagle Italian style salad with Italian dressing 26.56 oz. 21657600000
- Giant Eagle garden salad with ranch dressing 28.16 oz. 25657600000
- Market District sandwich boxed lunch 1 each 23657300000
- Market District salad boxed lunch 1 each 24657300000
- Giant Eagle buffalo chicken wrap with ranch 9.9 oz 25092800000
- Market District combo boxed lunch 1 each 25657300000
- Giant Eagle buffalo chicken wrap 9.92 oz. 25681100000
- Market District big box lunch 1 each 26657300000
Giant eagle said customers who purchased any of the products should dispose them or return them to their local Giant Eagle or Market District.
For additional information, visit GiantEagle.com/Product-Recall or contact Giant Eagle customer care at 1-800-553-2324 or GiantEagle.com/contact
