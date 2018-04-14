Residents in Glassport have been alerted by officials of a potential landslide above their homes.
People living in homes between Oregon Street and Iowa Avenue have been told about the possibility of evacuations.
Allegheny County and state officials surveyed the hillside earlier this week and determined there has been shifting and that a slide is a real possibility.
A geotechnical team will be brought in next week to assess what can be done.
No evacuations have been mandated at this point.
