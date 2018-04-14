  • Officials alert residents of potential landslide

    Updated:

    Residents in Glassport have been alerted by officials of a potential landslide above their homes.

    We'll be LIVE from the scene monitoring the situation, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    People living in homes between Oregon Street and Iowa Avenue have been told about the possibility of evacuations.

    Allegheny County and state officials surveyed the hillside earlier this week and determined there has been shifting and that a slide is a real possibility.

    A geotechnical team will be brought in next week to assess what can be done.

    No evacuations have been mandated at this point.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officials alert residents of potential landslide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man identified after being shot in the head, killed in Pittsburgh neighborhood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Change to traffic pattern for next phase of Parkway North construction

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kennywood warning of scam offering free tickets

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family warning others of dangers of 'choking game'