Girls set up bake sale to raise money to give local firefighters water, Gatorade

JEANNETTE, Pa. - The Jeannette Fire Department got a special visit from a group of girls on Friday.
The three girls, Annabelle, Gabby and Liviy, stopped to donate water and Gatorade to the firefighters so they can stay hydrated while fighting fires.
The girls set up a bake sale on the North Side to raise money to buy the drinks.
"We would like to thank the girls mothers (Stephanie and Jenn) for helping make this possible and we sincerely thank these young ladies for thinking of us!" the Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
