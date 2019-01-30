Gov. Wolf renews bid to put state's minimum wage among highest

Wolf said Wednesday he wants to raise Pennsylvania's hourly minimum to $12 this year, making it one of the highest in the nation, with annual 50-cent increases to bring it to $15 an hour in 2025. He says it would boost pay for a million workers and provide savings in programs for the poor.
Pennsylvania has been at the $7.25 federal minimum since 2009.
Most states and each of Pennsylvania's neighbors have increased minimum wages above the federal minimum.
Wolf's administration is also considering a regulation to boost pay for hundreds of thousands of salaried employees by making them eligible for overtime pay.
