PITTSBURGH - Officials with the city of Pittsburgh said work is underway to make parts of Grandview Avenue safe for visitors.
City officials said three viewing platforms and portions of the elevated sidewalk had to be closed because they are crumbling. The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure said inspectors found deterioration in the concrete sidewalk slabs, requiring the platforms to be closed. DOMI said the viewing platforms were built in the 1960s and were last rehabilitated in the late 1980s.
Additionally, the city said the Department of Public Works is addressing other needs in the area, including sweeping Grandview Avenue, emptying trash cans more often and increasing mowing and weeding in the area.
City officials said portions of the ornamental fencing along the avenue will need to be addressed, including structural repairs, sanding, repainting and possibly replacing some areas.
The reconstruction work is expected to start in August and cost between $750,000 and $1 million. Work is estimated to be finished in November.
