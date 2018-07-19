Happy 'H' Day Pittsburgh! Celebrate the day our city got its last letter back

PITTSBURGH - July 19 is an important day in our city’s history. It’s the day we officially got our “H” back.
Pittsburgh was named after William Pitt, who had Scottish roots.
In Scotland, city names end in “burgh” – like Edinburgh or Fraserburgh. That’s how Pittsburgh initially ended up with an “H” at the end.
However, in 1816, a printing error on copies of the official city charter did not include the “H,” according to Visit Pittsburgh.
Then, in 1891, the federal government tried to standardize city names. It was determined that city names ending in "burg” should drop the final “H.”
That may have been the rule, but many Pittsburghers and Pittsburgh institutions did not confirm to the change, according to Visit Pittsburgh.
University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Stock Exchange and Pittsburgh Gazette all resisted the name change.
Responding to pressure, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names reversed its decision on July 19, 1911 – officially giving Pittsburgh its “H” back.
Pittsburg, Kansas, and Pittsburg, California, still use the older spelling of the word.
One place you’ll find it around the city is at Kennywood at the Pittsburg Plunge water ride.
