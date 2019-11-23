  • 8 people arrested after investigation into drugs, guns in Hazelwood

    PITTSBURGH - Eight people were arrested and large amounts of drugs were seized after an investigation in Hazelwood, police said.

    Investigators said a SWAT team and detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Winston Street around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21. Once inside, police found three guns, bullets, large amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, a drug packaging station and hundreds of dollars in cash.

    During a search of the outside of the home, officers found heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and marijuana.

    Police arrested five adults at the home:

    • Kayvon Burgess, 18
    • Don Copeland, 18
    • Curtis Ford, 26
    • Khalil Murray, 18
    • Dorian Wood, 30

    Another person, Pauline Moran, 44, was arrested via summons. Curtis Newkirk and a juvenile were arrested for aggravated assault warrants.

    Charges against the people arrested include possession with intent to deliver, gun charges and others.

