PITTSBURGH - Eight people were arrested and large amounts of drugs were seized after an investigation in Hazelwood, police said.
Investigators said a SWAT team and detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Winston Street around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21. Once inside, police found three guns, bullets, large amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, a drug packaging station and hundreds of dollars in cash.
During a search of the outside of the home, officers found heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and marijuana.
Police arrested five adults at the home:
- Kayvon Burgess, 18
- Don Copeland, 18
- Curtis Ford, 26
- Khalil Murray, 18
- Dorian Wood, 30
Another person, Pauline Moran, 44, was arrested via summons. Curtis Newkirk and a juvenile were arrested for aggravated assault warrants.
Charges against the people arrested include possession with intent to deliver, gun charges and others.
