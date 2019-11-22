LIGONIER, Pa. - A dangerous drug was sold and taken at Ligonier Valley High School.
At least seven students at the school are now facing charges after police said they used Oxycodone – one of whom had to go to the hospital.
The students are accused of buying and exchanging the drug on campus during school hours sometime in early November.
Police said five students bought Oxycodone pills from other students. One student had a reaction and need to be taken to the hospital.
Oxycodone (also known as Oxycontin) is a highly addictive pain pill, but parents told Channel 11 they were left in the dark. They were never notified about the incident via phone call or letter sent home.
Superintendent Dr. Christine Oldham sent us a statement regarding the incident:
"The district is not able to provide you with any specific information related to any violations of a disciplinary nature, but I can tell you that we have policies in place that are followed by administrators."
Police said two people have already been arrested and five more are expected to be charged. The district wouldn't elaborate any further, but it said preventative programs have been in place.
The district said next week the school resource officer will be leading assemblies on the dangers and consequences of drug and alcohol use.
The school has random searches performed by county drug task force and K-9 officers, and in the past three years, the district sponsored two community drug forums.
