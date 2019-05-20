He’s back! Professional gambler James Holzhauer will be making his 23rd appearance on "Jeopardy!" Monday night.
James's streak is clearly the result of his @Illinois_Alma education. pic.twitter.com/jrMirZH1Ls— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) May 20, 2019
Holzhauer has won 22 games for a total of $1,691,008.
According to a CNN report, Holzhauer has won 22 games, earning himself $1,691,008 -- the second-longest winning streak in the show's history and the second-highest winnings in regular season play.
The legends have spoken: James Holzhauer is a force to be reckoned with. pic.twitter.com/JVECbbBZfq— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) May 18, 2019
According to the "Jeopardy!" website, Holzhauer is averaging $76,864 per game and has a response accuracy rate of 97%.
His last appearance on the show was an episode that aired May 3. For the last two weeks, the show's Teachers Tournament has been airing.
How far will Holzhauer go? "Jeopardy!" airs at 7 p.m. on Channel 11.
