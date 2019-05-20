  • He's back! 'Jeopardy!' superstar James Holzhauer returns

    He’s back!  Professional gambler James Holzhauer will be making his 23rd appearance on "Jeopardy!" Monday night.

    Holzhauer has won 22 games for a total of $1,691,008.  

    According to a CNN report, Holzhauer has won 22 games, earning himself $1,691,008 -- the second-longest winning streak in the show's history and the second-highest winnings in regular season play.

    According to the "Jeopardy!" website, Holzhauer is averaging $76,864 per game and has a response accuracy rate of 97%. 

    His last appearance on the show was an episode that aired May 3. For the last two weeks, the show's Teachers Tournament has been airing.

    How far will Holzhauer go?  "Jeopardy!" airs at 7 p.m. on Channel 11.

