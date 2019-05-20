3 men from W. Pa. among 16 arrested in child sex sting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Three men from western Pennsylvania are among 16 men arrested in Ohio, accused of seeking to sexually exploit children, authorities said.
The arrests were made as part of an undercover sting, the second this year in the Youngstown area.
An investigation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force led to the arrests, which were announced Friday by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.
The three men from western Pennsylvania who were arrested are:
- David Kent, 24, Cranberry Township
- Steven Sutton, 44, Prospect
- Thomas Yakemovic III, 30, West Middlesex
