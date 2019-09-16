  • Surveillance cameras capture man breaking into Oakland smoke shop

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man broke into an Oakland smoke shop and the incident was caught on multiple cameras.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    What's even more stunning is what the suspect used to break in: a skateboard!

    On Channel 11 News at 6, Erin Clarke talks with the shop owner about the damage to their business that was captured in a wild security camera video.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories